A powerful earthquake has rattled Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand, trapping dozens of workers in a collapsed under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok, where a state of emergency was declared.

The 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

In the Thai capital, a 30-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping 43 workers, police, and medic said.

The massive building intended for government offices was reduced to a tangle of rubble and twisted metal in seconds, footage shared on social media showed.

"When I arrived to inspect the site, I heard people calling for help, saying help me," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, said.

"We estimate that hundreds of people are injured, but we are still determining the number of casualties," he said.

Across the border in Myanmar, a team of AFP journalists were at the National Museum in Naypyidaw when the earthquake struck.

Pieces fell from the ceiling as the building began shaking. Uniformed staff ran outside, some trembling and tearful, others grabbing cell phones to try to contact loved ones.

Roads nearby were buckled and broken by the tremors, and the route to one of the city's biggest hospitals was jammed with traffic.

The hospital was a "mass casualty area" after the quake, officials said.

An ambulance made its way between vehicles, a paramedic shouting, "cars, move aside so the ambulance can get through."

At the 1,000-bed hospital, the wounded were being treated in the street outside, intravenous drips hanging from their gurneys.

Some writhed in pain, others lay still as relatives sought to comfort them.

The tremors send people into the streets across both countries.