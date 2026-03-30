Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on March 26 that the Zangezur Corridor, a strategic transportation route connecting Azerbaijan to Türkiye, will become operational within four to five years.

The corridor will create a direct overland link from Kars in eastern Türkiye to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave. It will then extend into the roughly 43-kilometre Armenian territory of Zangezur and eventually cross into mainland Azerbaijan.

With construction already underway in Türkiye and in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, the development marks a major step towards strengthening connectivity within the Turkic world and integrating it into the broader Middle Corridor , a sprawling trans-Eurasian logistics route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and Türkiye.

This latest breakthrough comes as the region seeks alternatives to vulnerable maritime chokepoints restricting global trade.

In response to the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on February 28, Tehran has restricted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

At the same time, Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which have controlled Yemen’s western ports for over a decade, have renewed their attacks on Israel.

This has raised alarms about the security of key shipping lanes in the Red Sea, a seawater inlet that separates Asia from Africa. The Red Sea is a major interoceanic passage handling 22 percent of global seaborne container trade.

With the Suez Canal to the north and the Bab al Mandeb Strait to the south, the Iran-backed rebel group could disrupt the maritime trade route that cuts the distance between Asia and Europe by half.

Oktay Tanrisever, a professor of international relations at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, tells TRT World that the Zangezur Corridor is a potential alternative amid growing unreliability in key maritime straits.

“The increasing unreliability of Hormuz could necessitate the development of alternative transport corridors. The Zangezur Corridor could be one of these alternatives,” he says.

He also points to Türkiye’s Development Road , a planned trade corridor linking Iraq’s Gulf ports to Europe via Türkiye, as another viable option, if Hormuz disruptions persist.

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Khayal Iskandarov, a geopolitical expert associated with Azerbaijan’s National Defence University’s Military Scientific Research Institute, tells TRT World that Türkiye is well-positioned to be the driving force behind most of the regional cooperation projects as an influential player in both Central Asia and the Caucasus.

“The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will change the transit map of the entire region,” he says.

Referring to landmark Turkish-backed initiatives, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline , Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline , Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway , Trans-Anatolian Pipeline and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline , Iskandarov says Ankara has set a track record in diversifying routes and reducing dependence on single actors.

At the moment, highway construction for the Zangezur Corridor on the Azerbaijani side stands at over 95 percent complete and railway work at 70-80 percent, with full operability expected by late 2026, he says.

New projects such as the Kars-Igdir-Dilucu railway will directly feed into the corridor, adding roughly 15 million tonnes of annual cargo capacity.

“Rail is integrated with ports, industrial zones, and logistics centres as part of a national strategy,” he says.