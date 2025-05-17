The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, marking the fourth time Iraq has hosted the event and its first since 2012.

Leaders from 22 Arab states have gathered in the Iraqi capital to address urgent regional issues.

The war in Gaza is expected to dominate the agenda, especially after Israel approved plans to expand its offensive and spoke of the "conquest" of the territory.

The summit is also expected to tackle conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Libya, and the ongoing negotiations over nuclear deal between Iran and the US.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will attend the summit, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez — who has sharply criticised the Israeli onslaught — is expected to address it as a guest.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the Baghdad meeting would endorse decisions that were made at the March summit in Cairo to support Gaza's reconstruction as an alternative to Trump's widely condemned proposal.

The president reiterated the proposal on his Gulf tour this week, saying in Qatar on Thursday that he wanted the United States to "take" Gaza and turn it into a "freedom zone".