WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran war may last longer than planned, Washington tells Israel — Report
Washington's goal is said to be eliminating Iran's influence over global energy prices, not just reopening the Strait of Hormuz
Iran war may last longer than planned, Washington tells Israel — Report
Firefighters works to extinguish fire at the site that was struck by an Iranian missile in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. / AP
15 hours ago

The US has informed Israel that the war against Iran is likely to last longer than originally anticipated, with operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz expected to take several more weeks.

Washington's objective goes beyond simply reopening the waterway, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, as the US also aims to eliminate Iran's alleged broader influence over global energy prices.

US officials were cited as saying that they wanted a strategic change, even if it takes time.

US President Donald Trump initially suggested that the military offensive, which has entered its fourth week, would last four to five weeks and has repeatedly said that operations were running "ahead of schedule."

RelatedTRT World - Israel reports over 4,500 injured since start of Iranian attacks
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Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said on Sunday that strikes on Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group were expected to continue for "several more weeks."

The US-based Axios news site separately reported that officials in Washington and allied capitals were preparing for American involvement to potentially stretch until September, even if the conflict shifted to a lower-intensity phase.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

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