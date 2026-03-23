The US has informed Israel that the war against Iran is likely to last longer than originally anticipated, with operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz expected to take several more weeks.

Washington's objective goes beyond simply reopening the waterway, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, as the US also aims to eliminate Iran's alleged broader influence over global energy prices.

US officials were cited as saying that they wanted a strategic change, even if it takes time.

US President Donald Trump initially suggested that the military offensive, which has entered its fourth week, would last four to five weeks and has repeatedly said that operations were running "ahead of schedule."