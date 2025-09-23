Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported a massive attack of Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.

The official said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max that since the beginning of the day, 19 drones were shot down on approach to Moscow.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell; there have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital city," he said on Tuesday.

Separately, the Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions from midnight until 7 am (GMT0400).