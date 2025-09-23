CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia says it shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones approaching the capital
Moscow mayor says 19 drones were shot down on approach to the capital with no casualties or damage reported.
Ukrainian soldiers strike Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 2025. / Photo: AP / AP
September 23, 2025

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported a massive attack of Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.

The official said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max that since the beginning of the day, 19 drones were shot down on approach to Moscow.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell; there have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital city," he said on Tuesday.

Separately, the Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions from midnight until 7 am (GMT0400).

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is impossible due to the ongoing conflict.

SOURCE:AA
