Poland has spent almost $83 million on the Starlink communications system for war-torn Ukraine, its digitisation ministry said after a fierce online clash between Elon Musk and the Polish foreign minister.

Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has said that Ukraine's "entire front line would collapse" if he turned off Starlink for Kiev's forces, engaged in war with Russia since February 2022.

This prompted Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to say on Musk's X: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year."

Musk responded with scorn, telling the Polish minister, "Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink."

He eventually vowed to maintain Ukraine's access to the network.

On Thursday, Poland, Ukraine's neighbour and staunch ally, unveiled details of its support, saying it has spent "almost 323 million zlotych" ($83 million) on Starlink for Kiev.

"These funds were allocated for the purchase of 24,560 terminals and monthly subscription fees for services," Poland's digitisation ministry told AFP.