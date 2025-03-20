INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Who defends Ukraine? Musk says it is him, Poland says it is them
Starlink boss Elon Musk has threatened to prevent the satellite communications system from being used by Ukraine, prompting Poland to rebuke and triggering a spat on social media.
00:00
Who defends Ukraine? Musk says it is him, Poland says it is them
Poland's FM Radoslaw Sikorski said on Musk's X: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year." / Reuters
March 20, 2025

Poland has spent almost $83 million on the Starlink communications system for war-torn Ukraine, its digitisation ministry said after a fierce online clash between Elon Musk and the Polish foreign minister.

Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has said that Ukraine's "entire front line would collapse" if he turned off Starlink for Kiev's forces, engaged in war with Russia since February 2022.

This prompted Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to say on Musk's X: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year."

Musk responded with scorn, telling the Polish minister, "Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink."

He eventually vowed to maintain Ukraine's access to the network.

On Thursday, Poland, Ukraine's neighbour and staunch ally, unveiled details of its support, saying it has spent "almost 323 million zlotych" ($83 million) on Starlink for Kiev.

"These funds were allocated for the purchase of 24,560 terminals and monthly subscription fees for services," Poland's digitisation ministry told AFP.

RECOMMENDED

SpaceX's Starlink shot into the global spotlight when its terminals were sent to Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022 and has since been a vital communications tool for Ukrainian forces.

Poland said it planned to spend an additional $20 million on Starlink fees for Kiev this year.

Following the spat with Sikorski, Musk said, X: "To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals."

But last month Kiev said it was exploring alternatives to Starlink.

In March, Washington for over a week halted the aid to Ukraine and only lifted the freeze after Ukraine endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow.

RelatedStarlink Pakistan access hinges on Musk's apology for grooming gang remark

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues