A court in China said on Monday it had sentenced a former justice minister to life in prison after finding him guilty of accepting bribes totalling almost $20 million over more than a decade.

Tang Yijun, 64, was China's justice minister from 2020 to 2023 and held various other positions during his career, including governor of Liaoning province and head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the city of Ningbo.

Tang abused "the advantages associated with the positions he successively held" to "obtain benefits for various entities and individuals" between 2006 and 2022, the Xiamen Intermediate People's Court in eastern China said in a statement.

In exchange for payment, the former official helped individuals and companies with initial public offerings, securing bank loans, acquiring land and other matters, the court said.

Tang received a total of 137 million yuan ($19.7 million), it said.

Pleaded guilty