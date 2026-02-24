US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the United States is keeping all options open in its approach to Iran while urging the country to negotiate a deal.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Colorado, Hegseth reiterated that President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution but noted that the US military is prepared with contingency plans if Iran refuses to reach an agreement.

"Iran should make a deal. Iran has an opportunity to make a deal. That's the outcome the president would prefer.

"Our job is to provide options, and we will have options for the president should Iran decide not to take a deal," he said.

When asked whether military strikes remain under consideration, Hegseth said "everything is on the table."

"It's the president's decision. We're here to help ensure that a deal is made. And I think Iran would be wise to make a good deal," he added.