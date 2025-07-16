US
1 min read
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
US president claims Coca-Cola has agreed to replace high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar, a move long pushed by health campaigners.
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks / Reuters
July 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that Coca-Cola will switch from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar in its US-produced beverages.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It’s just better!"

RECOMMENDED

The president did not explain what prompted his intervention, which will not affect his go-to drink, Diet Coke. Since returning to office, Trump has reportedly reinstalled the Oval Office button used to summon the sugar-free beverage.

Coca-Cola did not confirm the ingredient change, but issued a brief response: "We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."

Trump’s preferred Diet Coke is sweetened with aspartame, a substance recently classified as a "possible carcinogen" by the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm.

A potential ingredient shift could trigger political tensions in the US Midwest, where corn is a major crop and where Trump enjoys strong support.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan