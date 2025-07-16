The president did not explain what prompted his intervention, which will not affect his go-to drink, Diet Coke. Since returning to office, Trump has reportedly reinstalled the Oval Office button used to summon the sugar-free beverage.

Coca-Cola did not confirm the ingredient change, but issued a brief response: "We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."

Trump’s preferred Diet Coke is sweetened with aspartame, a substance recently classified as a "possible carcinogen" by the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm.

A potential ingredient shift could trigger political tensions in the US Midwest, where corn is a major crop and where Trump enjoys strong support.