Australia is preparing to host a foreign head of state while being formally asked to investigate him for genocide-related offences. This collision will reveal whether the country's universal jurisdiction laws mean anything at all.

Three prominent legal organisations have asked the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to investigate Israeli President Isaac Herzog before his planned February visit to Sydney.

What the Australian Centre for International Justice, Al-Haq, and the Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights are doing is not a symbolic complaint. They're invoking Australian laws that allow prosecution of genocide-related crimes no matter where they happened or who committed them – a principle known as universal jurisdiction.

If those laws are enforced, Herzog's visit ceases to be a ceremonial trip and becomes something else entirely.

Here's what matters: Australia's Commonwealth Criminal Code makes incitement to genocide and advocacy of genocide criminal offences.

Australia’s criminal code allows authorities to pursue incitement to genocide regardless of where it occurs, according to an Al-Haq spokesperson Zainah El-Haroun, challenging the assumption that distance offers legal protection.

“When the UN Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israeli President Isaac Herzog has incited the commission of genocide, Australia has a responsibility to act in accordance with its domestic law and its international legal obligations, including under the Genocide Convention,” El-Haroun tells TRT World.

“These obligations require states not only to punish genocide, but to take steps to prevent it, and to ensure that Australian territory and institutions are not used to legitimise, excuse, or provide impunity for international crimes,” she adds.

The conduct doesn't need to have happened in Australia. The accused doesn't need to be Australian. The victims don't need to be Australian.

That's universal jurisdiction. Australia wrote these laws to meet its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. They apply to international crimes as such, regardless of any connection to Australia, although enforcement remains at the discretion of Australian authorities.

The groups submitted a 10-page brief laying out allegations based on a UN Commission of Inquiry report. That report found reasonable grounds to conclude that statements Herzog made in October 2023, including his claim that " an entire nation " bore responsibility for the October 7 attacks, constituted direct and public incitement to commit genocide.

Under international law, genocide doesn't need to have occurred for incitement to be prosecutable. The incitement itself is a crime.

Among Benjamin Netanyahu and others, Herzog also faces similar allegations at the International Criminal Court, where Dr. Omer Shatz, a France-based international lawyer, filed a 170-page submission accusing Herzog and seven other Israeli officials of this crime.

Shatz's case argues that incitement to genocide should be treated as a fifth independent crime at the ICC, distinct from the usual four: aggression, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Unlike other international crimes that require proof of an underlying offence, incitement stands alone and can be prosecuted even if genocide itself cannot be proven.

"No person, a head of state or otherwise, should be immune from facing accountability for such serious and credible allegations," said Rawan Arraf, Executive Director of the Australian Centre for International Justice.

“Australia has binding obligations under the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute to investigate and prosecute serious international crimes."

Immunity doesn't cover genocide



Herzog is the sitting head of state, which would typically grant immunity from foreign prosecution.