Seven bodies were recovered, and 96 people were rescued after a boat transporting migrants capsized overnight off the coast of Gambia, the Banjul defence ministry has said.

The vessel was "allegedly carrying over 200 migrants", the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that 10 of the rescued migrants were in critical condition and receiving urgent medical attention.

The whereabouts of the rest on board were not discussed in the statement as rescue operations continue.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest.