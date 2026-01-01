AFRICA
1 min read
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands, used by migrants heading to Spain, is among the world’s deadliest.
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Migrant dinghy heads off the French coast to cross the English channel July 2, 2025 (FILE) / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Seven bodies were recovered, and 96 people were rescued after a boat transporting migrants capsized overnight off the coast of Gambia, the Banjul defence ministry has said.

The vessel was "allegedly carrying over 200 migrants", the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that 10 of the rescued migrants were in critical condition and receiving urgent medical attention.

The whereabouts of the rest on board were not discussed in the statement as rescue operations continue.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants trying to reach Spain, is one of the world's deadliest.

RECOMMENDED

More than 46,000 irregular migrants reached the Canary Islands in 2024, a record, according to the European Union.

More than 10,000 died attempting the journey, a 58 percent increase over 2023, according to the rights group Caminando Fronteras.

At least 70 people were killed in August 2025 when a boat believed to have departed from Gambia carrying migrants capsized, in one of the deadliest accidents in recent years.

RelatedTRT World - Over 3,000 people drowned en route to Spain in 2025: report
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access