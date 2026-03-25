Iran has rejected a US proposal to end the ongoing war, insisting that any resolution will depend solely on Tehran’s own terms and timeline, according to a senior political-security official.

The official, speaking to Press TV, said Iran would not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the course of events, stressing that “defensive operations” would continue until its demands are met.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, adding that Tehran is prepared to continue its response and inflict “heavy blows” until its objectives are achieved.

Tehran has outlined five key conditions for agreeing to a ceasefire. These include a complete halt to what it describes as aggression and assassinations, the establishment of guarantees to prevent the war from resuming, and the payment of damages and reparations.

Iran is also demanding a comprehensive end to hostilities across all fronts involving allied groups in the region, as well as recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, which it says is essential to ensuring compliance with any agreement.

The official said these demands build on positions previously presented during earlier rounds of talks in Geneva, held shortly before the latest escalation began on February 28.