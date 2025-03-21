Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said US President Donald Trump will ultimately respect Canada's sovereignty and be ready for comprehensive trade talks because Americans are going to suffer from Trump's trade war.

Carney said on Friday talks with Trump will not happen "until we get the respect we deserve as a sovereign nation. By the way, this is not a high bar."

Trump kept up his near-daily attacks on Canada on Friday, repeating that the country should be the 51st state and that the US keeps Canada "afloat."

"When I say they should be a state, I mean that," the American president said.

The new prime minister said he wants a comprehensive discussion on trade and security with the Americans and not a one-off tariff discussion.

"In the end, Americans are going to lose from American trade action, and that's one of the reasons I am confident that there will be that discussion with the appropriate amount of respect and the breadth," Carney said.

"I am ready for it anytime they are ready."

Trump put 25 percent tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminium and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products as well as all of America's trading partners on April 2.

Carney became Prime Minister after winning a Liberal Party leadership race triggered by Justin Trudeau's decision to step down earlier this year.

He's expected to trigger the process for early parliamentary elections this Sunday, with a vote expected before April 28.

The governing Liberals appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war and upended Canadian politics.

Rise in Canadian nationalism