Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least three people and displaced hundreds of families in northwest Syria, creating “difficult humanitarian conditions” across multiple areas, Alekhbariah TV has reported, citing a Syrian ministry statement.

The Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management said on Monday that several regions experienced sudden flooding from early Saturday through late Sunday night, damaging civilian communities and 22 displacement camps west of Idlib.

Two children were killed after being swept away by floodwaters in a rugged valley in the al-Assaliya and Ain Issa areas of the Turkman Mountain region in rural Latakia.

A volunteer with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent was killed, and six others were injured, including five Red Crescent volunteers, in a traffic accident involving the team travelling to respond and provide assistance to residents affected by the floods in the Turkman Mountain area.

Floodwaters submerged 30 homes in the village of Sheikh Hassan in rural Latakia and 47 homes across Idlib province, the ministry added.