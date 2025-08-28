Two Microsoft employees were fired on Wednesday after taking part in a sit-in at the company’s president's office to protest the firm's ties to Israel.

Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli received voicemails informing them that they were fired, the protest group No Azure for Apartheid said in a statement.

They were among seven protesters who were arrested on Tuesday after occupying the office of the company's President, Brad Smith. The other five were former Microsoft workers and people outside the company.

"We are here because Microsoft continues to provide Israel with the tools it needs to commit genocide while gaslighting and misdirecting its own workers about this reality," Hattle said in a statement on Wednesday.

No Azure for Apartheid, whose name references Microsoft's Azure software, has demanded that the company cut its ties to Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians. Smith said on Tuesday: "We respect the freedom of expression that everyone in this country enjoys as long as they do it lawfully."

A joint media investigation has said an Israeli military surveillance agency was making use of Microsoft's Azure software to store countless recordings of mobile phone calls made by Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The investigation, conducted by the Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, also said Israel relied on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians.