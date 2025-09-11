Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has rejected as “unfounded” reports that Israel targeted Turkish Armed Forces’ assets in Syria, stressing that such claims “do not reflect the truth.”
In a statement on Thursday, the ministry turned its focus on Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it proof that Tel Aviv has made terrorism “a state policy, feeding on conflict and opposing peace.”
Ankara said the attack was a “blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and declared: “We stand fully with Qatar against this assault.”
“Reckless attacks”
The ministry urged the international community to act swiftly, warning that unless Israel is stopped, its “reckless attacks” risk dragging the Middle East into disaster.
The Israeli airstrike on a Hamas negotiation team in Doha has drawn a wave of condemnations as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.
The Israeli strike killed five members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its leadership survived the attack.