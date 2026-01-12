The Syrian army has called the deployment of armed groups by the terrorist organisation YPG in the eastern Aleppo province a “dangerous escalation,” warning that any action by these groups would be met with “a violent response.”
“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” it said on Monday.
YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.
The command added that intelligence showed that these new reinforcements include terrorists from the PKK and remnants of the former regime.
“We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation,” the command warned.
Since Tuesday, the YPG has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, killing 24 people, wounding nearly 130, and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.
No efforts from YPG
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed an agreement with the YPG concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, stipulating that both districts would be considered administrative parts of the city of Aleppo while respecting their local particularities.
The agreement also included provisions to ban armed manifestations, restrict weapons to internal security forces, and require the withdrawal of the YPG to areas east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.
But authorities said that in the months since, the YPG has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreements.
The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.