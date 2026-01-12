The Syrian army has called the deployment of armed groups by the terrorist organisation YPG in the eastern Aleppo province a “dangerous escalation,” warning that any action by these groups would be met with “a violent response.”

“We are conducting a direct and immediate assessment of the situation on the ground,” it said on Monday.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

The command added that intelligence showed that these new reinforcements include terrorists from the PKK and remnants of the former regime.

“We will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation,” the command warned.

Since Tuesday, the YPG has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, killing 24 people, wounding nearly 130, and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.