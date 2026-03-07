Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with the president of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, discussing the latest situation in the region.

During the phone call, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts against actions that could drive the region into long-term disaster and that recent movements by terrorist organisations and their affiliated groups are being closely monitored, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Türkiye stands by Iraq during this critical process," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is working intensively to end regional conflicts and facilitate a return to negotiations.