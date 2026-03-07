WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan, Iraq's KRG leader discuss regional tensions, terror threats
The Turkish president said Ankara is working to end regional conflicts and advance the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative.
Türkiye's Erdogan, Iraq's KRG leader discuss regional tensions, terror threats
Türkiye stands by Iraq during this critical process, Erdogan told Iraq's KRG leader Nechirvan Barzani in a phone call on March 7, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
5 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with the president of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, discussing the latest situation in the region.

During the phone call, Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts against actions that could drive the region into long-term disaster and that recent movements by terrorist organisations and their affiliated groups are being closely monitored, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Türkiye stands by Iraq during this critical process," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is working intensively to end regional conflicts and facilitate a return to negotiations.

RECOMMENDED

Both Erdogan and Barzani highlighted the importance of the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative.

Earlier, Erdogan received the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council during an informal meeting of the OTC, held in Istanbul.

RelatedTRT World - 'Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us': KRG premier
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
UN declares 'major humanitarian emergency' over spreading Middle East conflict
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows