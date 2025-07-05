Palestinians in the occupied West Bank endure a sharp rise in settler attacks, alongside a 40 percent increase in the number of illegal settlement outposts under the current government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media said.

The Israeli Channel 12 said on Friday that the occupied West Bank is experiencing an illegal Israeli settlement boom since the formation of Netanyahu's government at the end of 2022.

The number of illegal settlements increased from 128 in the West Bank to 178, representing about a 40 percent rise, alongside unprecedented demolitions of Palestinian homes, it said.

The report came two days after 14 Israeli ministers from Netanyahu's Likud Party, along with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, signed a letter demanding that Netanyahu annex the occupied territory immediately.

Last week, three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded in a deadly settler attack on the town of Kafr Malik in the central West Bank on June 28.

"The announcement of dozens of new settlements, the unprecedented pace of establishing illegal outposts, the construction of strategic roads, and the large-scale demolition of Palestinian buildings all aim to strengthen Jewish control over the area and effectively eliminate the two-state solution," the channel said.

"No government has ever encouraged settlement as much as this one," Meir Deutsch, CEO of the far-right Regavim movement, was quoted as saying by the channel.​​​​​​​ "Israel is managing Judea and Samaria (occupied West Bank) as the homeowner for the first time since the state's establishment (1948/Palestinian Nakba)."

Illegal settlement outposts