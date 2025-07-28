TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Kazakh counterpart Tokayev in Ankara
National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and other officials attended the welcoming ceremony.
July 28, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara for a two-day official visit.

Erdogan and Tokayev met at the Esenboga Airport on Monday.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran and other officials also attended the welcoming ceremony.

As part of the visit, the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will be held, Burhanettin Duran said in a statement on X.

“During the meetings at the Presidential Complex, the progress of the ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries and steps to further deepen this partnership will be discussed,” according to the statement.

The statement also said that current global and regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

“It is anticipated that various agreements will be signed during the interdelegation talks further to consolidate the legal foundations of Türkiye–Kazakhstan relations,” it added.

SOURCE:AA
