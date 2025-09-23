WAR ON GAZA
Western nations urge Israel to reopen Gaza medical corridor, offer aid for West Bank treatment
Canada and European allies appeal for urgent medical evacuations from Gaza, pledging support to treat patients in the Israeli-occupied West Bank amid a collapsing health system.
An ambulance drives next to an Israeli army checkpoint set up during raid near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on February 9, 2025. / AFP
September 23, 2025

Dozens of Western nations called on Monday for the reopening of the medical corridor between Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, offering to provide financial aid and medical staff or equipment to treat Gaza's patients in the West Bank.

"We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory," the countries said in a joint statement released by Canada.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Poland were among the two dozen signatories of the statement.

The United States was not listed as a signatory.

"We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza," the statement said.

Aid agencies said in late August that only a trickle of the aid that was needed, including medicine, had been reaching people in Gaza since Israel lifted a blockade on aid in May.

The World Health Organisation said in May that Gaza's health system is at a breaking point.

Israel controls all access to Gaza and says it allows enough food aid and supplies into the enclave.

Images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage against Israel's war on Gaza, which has since October 2023 killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza's entire population, and set off a starvation crisis.

Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide.

Some key US allies, most notably Britain and France, have rallied behind Palestinian statehood at the United Nations as a path to a two-state solution, despite Washington's disapproval.

SOURCE:Reuters
