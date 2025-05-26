The governor of Ukraine’s Sumy region, which borders Russia, said that Russian forces had seized control of four villages in a fresh push to establish a "buffer zone" within Ukrainian territory.

Russian military sources and pro-Russian bloggers had reported the capture of villages in the region in recent days. Sumy has been subject to repeated air strikes since the start of Russia’s attacks.

Writing on social media on Monday, Sumy Region Governor Oleh Hryhorov named the captured villages as Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka and Zhuravka, all located near the border. He noted that residents of these villages had already been evacuated.

“The enemy is continuing attempts to advance with the aim of setting up a so-called 'buffer zone',” Hryhorov wrote.

He said Ukrainian forces were "keeping the situation under control, inflicting precise fire damage on the enemy."





Fighting is reportedly ongoing nearby villages, including Volodymyrivka and Bilovodiv — both of which Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed earlier on Monday were now under its control.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that one civilian was killed on Monday when Russian forces shelled an area west of the captured villages.

Sumy region lies across from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops carried out a cross-border raid in August 2023. While Moscow says it has expelled Ukrainian troops from the area, Kiev maintains that its forces are still active there.

Over the weekend, DeepState, a well-known Ukrainian military blog, reported that Russian forces had for the first time managed to establish positions along a line of border villages in the Sumy region.

A Russian missile strike on the regional capital, also named Sumy, killed 35 people on Palm Sunday last month.

DeepState also reported on Monday that Russian forces had launched new attacks further east near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region — an area where Moscow had opened another front in May 2024.