WORLD
2 min read
Syria calls for international probe after deadly Israeli bombing of Daraa
Damascus denounces the "ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory", calling it a blatant violation of international law.
00:00
Syria calls for international probe after deadly Israeli bombing of Daraa
A view of heavily damaged 132nd Brigade site in the Maysalun neighbourhood of Daraa, Syria, following Israeli air strikes on March 18, 2025. / Photo: AA / AA
March 25, 2025

Syria has condemned the Israeli bombing of the western Daraa province, demanding an international investigation into Tel Aviv’s violations of its sovereignty and crimes against its citizens.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli incursion and shelling in the town of Koya in western Daraa on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced “the ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, which saw a dangerous escalation in Koya town in Daraa”.

This escalation “was the latest in a series of violations that began with Israeli incursions into the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ongoing assaults on Syrian territory”, the ministry said, calling it “a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law”.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel’s strategic playbook: The 'Golanisation' of southern Syria

Syria “categorically rejects these crimes” and calls for “an international investigation into the offences committed against innocents and into Israel’s violations”, the ministry asserted.

RECOMMENDED

The ministry urged Syrians to “hold fast to their land and resist any (Israeli) attempts aimed at displacement or imposing a new reality by force”.

“These attacks will not deter Syrians from defending their rights and territory,” it stressed.

The Israeli army acknowledged the attack in Koya, saying its forces returned fire after identifying gunmen who allegedly opened fire on Israeli forces.

Last week as well, Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes in Daraa, killing at least four people and injuring 19 others, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'