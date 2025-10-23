US
Trump pardons crypto mogul, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao
Despite stepping down as chief executive in 2023, Zhao remains the majority shareholder of Binance, a "key supporter" of the President Trump family's crypto venture World Liberty Financial.
Zhao's pardon wipes his criminal record, and could help pave the way for Binance to return to the United States. / Reuters
October 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has pardoned the convicted Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, the White House said on Thursday, accusing Trump's predecessor Joe Biden of launching an unnecessary "war" against the industry.

Binance was created in 2017, and swiftly became the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, turning Zhao into a billionaire.

Following an investigation into the firm's operations, Zhao pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money-laundering laws in late 2023, and served a four-month prison sentence for it in 2024.

Zhao's pardon wipes his criminal record, and could help pave the way for Binance to return to the United States, around two years after it agreed to suspend its American operations in a deal to resolve the Department of Justice's criminal investigation.

"In their desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry, the Biden Administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims," the White House said in a statement shared with AFP.

The White House said the Biden administration's decision to prosecute Zhao and to seek a three-year prison sentence for him had "severely damaged the United States' reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation," adding that the "war on crypto" was now over.

Binance has spent almost a year pursuing a pardon for Zhao, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, noting that Binance has been a "key supporter" of the Trump family's crypto venture World Liberty Financial.

The Trump family's various crypto businesses have netted them a pre-tax profit of around a billion dollars, according to a recent Financial Times investigation.

Trump's pardon of Zhao follows a string of other similarly controversial moves such as his decision to issue a blanket pardon for people convicted of violence in the US Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Trump has also commuted - or reduced - the sentence of the disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos, who was convicted of committing wire fraud and identity theft.

