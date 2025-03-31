Russia and India on Monday began the second phase of a joint naval exercise on Monday, according to officials.

The 14th edition of the Indian-Russian bilateral naval exercise, INDRA, is being conducted in two phases: The harbour phase, which was held from March 28 to 30, and the sea phase begins from Monday and will continue until April 2 in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise, which originally started in 2003, epitomizes the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies, according to the Indian Defence Ministry.

The port of Chennai in southern India hosted an opening ceremony of the joint exercise, the Consulate General of Russia in Chennai wrote on X on Monday.