India, Russia hold joint naval exercise
The 14th edition of bilateral naval exercise, INDRA, sees advanced naval drills, live weapon firings, anti-air operations.
Indian naval ship INS Vikramaditya, front, participates in a naval drill in the Bay of Bengal. India bought its first aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, from Russia in 2004. The carrier had served in the former Soviet Union and later in the Russian Navy. / Photo: AP / AP
March 31, 2025

Russia and India on Monday began the second phase of a joint naval exercise on Monday, according to officials.

The 14th edition of the Indian-Russian bilateral naval exercise, INDRA, is being conducted in two phases: The harbour phase, which was held from March 28 to 30, and the sea phase begins from Monday and will continue until April 2 in the Bay of Bengal.

The exercise, which originally started in 2003, epitomizes the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies, according to the Indian Defence Ministry.

The port of Chennai in southern India hosted an opening ceremony of the joint exercise, the Consulate General of Russia in Chennai wrote on X on Monday.

It said the event took place on board the Indian Navy’s destroyer Rana.

The Indian Defence Ministry said the sea phase will witness advanced naval drills, including tactical maneuvers, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, and underway replenishment.

“These exercises and interactions are intended at enhancing maritime cooperation, strengthening bridges of friendship, exchanging best operational practices and to bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations,” it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India this year.

SOURCE:AA
