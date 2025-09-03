TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye will never remain silent on Netanyahu's oppression in Palestine: Erdogan
"Despite the injustices, inequities and oppressions in our geography, we will never give in to despair,” the Turkish President says.
Türkiye will never remain silent on Netanyahu's oppression in Palestine: Erdogan
“We see all Muslims as the bricks of the same building, the parts of the same body,” Erdogan says. / AA
September 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Türkiye will not stand by as Palestinians suffer under Israel’s offensive, lashing out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We cannot remain silent spectators to the suffering in Palestine or to the uprising of the tyrant, that infidel called Netanyahu", Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing the opening event of Mevlid-i Nebi Week in Ankara.

The president added that Türkiye’s concerns stretched beyond its borders, stressing solidarity with conflict-stricken Muslim nations.

“Half of our heart is here; the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, where the Islamic world's wounds are bleeding,” he said.

Underscoring the theme of unity, Erdogan declared: “We see all Muslims as the bricks of the same building, the parts of the same body.”

Despite the turmoil across the region, the president urged resilience and defiance.

“We are not hopeless, and we will never be hopeless. Despite the injustices, inequities and oppressions in our geography, we will never give in to despair,” he said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu covering up Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan

Israel launched a brutal military offensive in Gaza, killing more than 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since late 2023. The military offensive has devastated the enclave, which is facing Israeli-induced famine.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet also approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota