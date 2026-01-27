BIZTECH
3 min read
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
New Delhi and Brussels clinch a landmark trade pact covering a quarter of global GDP, as both look to hedge against US tariffs and China’s dominance.
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
India's Modi greets European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, as they arrive to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26 2026. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

The leaders of India and the European Union will announce the "mother of all deals" on Tuesday, when they meet in New Delhi to formalise a huge trade pact reached after two decades of negotiations.

EU chiefs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hope the pact, which Modi said was concluded on Monday, will help shield against challenges from the world's two leading economies, the United States and China.

"People in the world are discussing this as a mother of all deals," Modi said on Tuesday in the capital New Delhi ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

"This deal will bring many opportunities for India's 1.4 billion and many millions of people of the EU," Modi said, adding the agreement "represents about 25 percent of global GDP, and one-third of global trade".

The EU leaders, who were guests of honour at India's Republic Day parade on Monday, will meet Modi later Tuesday morning.

RelatedTRT World - India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal

The EU has eyed India - the world's most populous nation - as an important market for the future.

New Delhi sees the European bloc as an important source of much-needed technology and investment to rapidly upscale its infrastructure and create millions of new jobs.

'Highest level of access'

Bilateral trade in goods reached 120 billion euros ($139 billion) in 2024, an increase of nearly 90 percent over the past decade, according to EU figures, with a further 60 billion euros ($69 billion) in trade in services.

Under the agreement, India is expected to ease market access for key European products, including cars and wine, in return for easier exports of textiles and pharmaceuticals, among other things.

"The EU stands to gain the highest level of access ever granted to a trade partner in the traditionally protected Indian market," von der Leyen said on Sunday, adding that she expected exports to India to double.

"We will gain a significant competitive advantage in key industrial and agri-good sectors."

RECOMMENDED

For India, it would boost sectors including textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods, as well as the service sector, Modi said.

For the EU, it is expected to slash tariffs on automobiles, wine and food exports to India.

Talks went down to the wire on Monday, focusing on a few sticking points, including the impact of the EU's carbon border tax on steel, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

RelatedTRT World - India, EU agree to finalise free trade pact in 2025

'Clear choice'

The accord comes as both Brussels and New Delhi have sought to open up new markets in the face of US tariffs and Chinese export controls.

India and the EU were also expected to conclude an accord to facilitate movement for seasonal workers, students, researchers and highly skilled professionals, and a security and defence pact.

"India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness," von der Leyen wrote on social media. "We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible."

India is on track to become its fourth-largest economy this year, according to International Monetary Fund projections.

New Delhi, which has relied on Moscow for key military hardware for decades, has tried to cut its dependence on Russia in recent years by diversifying imports and pushing its own domestic manufacturing base.

Europe is doing the same with regard to the United States.

RelatedTRT World - Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast