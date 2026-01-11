UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Iranian authorities to exercise "maximum restraint" and avoid "unnecessary or disproportionate" force against protesters.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.

Guterres emphasised all Iranians must be able to express their "grievances" peacefully without fear, stating rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly enshrined in international law must be "fully respected and protected."

The UN chief also called for steps enabling access to information in the country, including restoring communications.