MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
UN chief Guterres says Iranians must be able to express their grievances without fear, calling on the government to avoid "unnecessary or disproportionate" force against protesters.
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
London-based internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Sunday that Iran has been offline for over 72 hours / Reuters
January 11, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Iranian authorities to exercise "maximum restraint" and avoid "unnecessary or disproportionate" force against protesters.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters in multiple locations across the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in scores of deaths," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.

Guterres emphasised all Iranians must be able to express their "grievances" peacefully without fear, stating rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly enshrined in international law must be "fully respected and protected."

The UN chief also called for steps enabling access to information in the country, including restoring communications.

RECOMMENDED

London-based internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Sunday that Iran has been offline for over 72 hours as the country entered its fourth day of nationwide internet outage.

Protests erupted on December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, later spreading to several cities.

US-based rights group HRANA reported deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested, though no official casualty estimates exist.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks