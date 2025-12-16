EUROPE
At least 14 Egyptians killed as migrant boat sinks off Crete: Cairo
A boat carrying 34 irregular migrants of different nationalities sank near Crete Island, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry says.
In early July, the Greek government decided to suspend asylum applications. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

At least 14 Egyptians have died after an irregular migration boat sank near the port of the Greek island of Crete, the Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said it is following up on the sinking of an irregular migration boat that departed from one of Egypt’s neighbouring countries heading to Greece on December 7, 2025.

The boat was carrying 34 irregular migrants of different nationalities, including 14 Egyptian citizens who lost their lives, the ministry added.

The ministry said it communicates swiftly with Greek authorities to provide all possible assistance to those rescued from the boat, and to expedite the repatriation of the bodies of the Egyptian victims.

Suspending asylum applications

Describing the incident as “tragic,” the ministry called on Egyptian citizens “not to be drawn into the clutches of irregular migration networks,” to protect their lives and avoid a repetition of such painful incidents.

Irregular migrants have been using Libya and other neighbouring countries to reach the island of Crete, a gateway to the European Union.

In early July, the Greek government decided to suspend asylum applications, particularly for people arriving in Crete from Libya.

Egypt says it has prevented the departure of any irregular migration boats towards Europe since 2016, while Egyptian irregular migrants usually resort to Libya as a transit route.

SOURCE:AA
