Türkiye’s high-tech exports totaled $9.9 billion in 2025, with aerospace vehicles making up $4 billion, data from the country’s statistical bureau TurkStat showed.
Turkish high-tech exports reached $6.4 billion in 2021, $7.4 billion in 2022, $9.1 billion in 2023, $8.8 billion in 2024, and $9.1 billion in 2025, representing a 53.7% surge last year versus 2021.
“Aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing” was the largest export item among high-tech exports last year, accounting for a little over $4 billion, the data showed.
Aerospace exports were followed by “the manufacturing of computers, electronics, and optical products” with $3.3 billion and “basic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical supplies” with $2.5 billion.
Meanwhile, Türkiye’s medium-high-tech exports surged 10.6% year-on-year in 2025, exceeding $102 billion, according to TurkStat.
Motor vehicles accounted for the highest among these medium-high-tech exports, making up $38.9 billion, followed by electrical equipment manufacturing with $19.8 billion, “machinery and equipment not classified elsewhere” with $18.57 million, and chemicals and chemical products with $18.54 million.
In total, Türkiye’s medium-high and high-tech exports reached $112 billion in 2025. Manufacturing industry exports accounted for 43.5% of the total, rising from 36.4% in 2021, 36.9% in 2022, 40.3% in 2023, and 41% in 2024.