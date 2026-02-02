Türkiye’s high-tech exports totaled $9.9 billion in 2025, with aerospace vehicles making up $4 billion, data from the country’s statistical bureau TurkStat showed.

Turkish high-tech exports reached $6.4 billion in 2021, $7.4 billion in 2022, $9.1 billion in 2023, $8.8 billion in 2024, and $9.1 billion in 2025, representing a 53.7% surge last year versus 2021.

“Aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing” was the largest export item among high-tech exports last year, accounting for a little over $4 billion, the data showed.

Aerospace exports were followed by “the manufacturing of computers, electronics, and optical products” with $3.3 billion and “basic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical supplies” with $2.5 billion.