European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a joint statement on Tuesday backing US President Donald Trump's call for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, while insisting that Kiev must enter any peace negotiations from a position of maximum strength.

The statement, signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Norway and top European Union officials, represents a coordinated European response to Trump's new push for a peace deal to end the three-year war.

"We are all united in our desire for a just and lasting peace, deserved by the people of Ukraine," the leaders said in the statement.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."

However, the leaders emphasised a critical condition: "We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."

The statement — signed by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other leaders — accused Russia of deliberate obstruction.

"Russia's stalling tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace," the statement said. "We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction."