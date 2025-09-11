WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
Netanyahu makes the vow while approving expansion in Maale Adumim near occupied East Jerusalem, reviving the long-stalled E1 project that the UN warns could sever the occupied West Bank and fatally undermine prospects for a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
A protestor holds a poster of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Paris against Israel's actions in Gaza on September 6, 2025. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday that there would be no Palestinian state, speaking at a signing ceremony for a major illegal settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us," Netanyahu said at the event in Maale Adumim, an illegal Israeli settlement near occupied East Jerusalem.

"We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security... We are going to double the city's population." The event was streamed live by his office.

Israel has long had ambitions to build on the roughly 12 square kilometre (five square mile) tract of land known as E1, but the plan had been stalled for years in the face of international opposition.

The site sits between occupied East Jerusalem and the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near routes connecting the north and south of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Last month, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed plans to build around 3,400 homes on the ultra-sensitive parcel of land.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s E1 plan turns the two-state solution into a two-state illusion

His announcement drew condemnation, with UN chief Antonio Guterres saying the settlement would effectively cleave the occupied West Bank in two and pose an "existential threat" to a contiguous Palestinian state.

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.

RECOMMENDED

Several Western governments, including Britain and France, have announced they intend to recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Britain has said it will take the step if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire in its devastating war on Gaza.

Far-right Israeli ministers have in recent months openly called for Israel's annexation of the territory.

RelatedHow real estate agents sell homes in illegal Israeli settlements - TRT World

Israeli NGO Peace Now, which monitors illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, said last week that infrastructure work in E1 could begin within a few months, and housing construction within about a year.

It said the E1 plan was "deadly for the future of Israel and for any chance of achieving a peaceful two-state solution".

Excluding occupied east Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians, as well as about 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone