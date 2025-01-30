On January 29, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order vowing to deport non-citizen college students and others who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses in 2024, citing the move as a response to what he called a surge in anti-Semitism.



Trump’s order drew condemnation from a number of rights groups and legal experts, who said the new measure would violate constitutional free speech rights and likely draw legal challenges.