The World Bank has approved a $146 million grant to help Syria restore reliable and affordable electricity, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure after more than a decade of war.

The Bank said the grant will finance the rehabilitation of power infrastructure severely damaged by 14 years of conflict, which has left much of the country plagued by fuel shortages and rolling blackouts.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al Bashir welcomed the decision, saying the funds would support “strategic projects,” including reconnecting Syria’s electricity grid with those of neighbouring Türkiye and Jordan.

“This is an important milestone for Syria’s energy security and economic recovery,” al Bashir said in a post on X, thanking the World Bank for its support.

Türkiye’s expanding role

The announcement comes amid Türkiye’s increasing support in Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

In May, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced a major bilateral energy deal under which Ankara will supply Syria with two billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The agreement is expected to enable the generation of up to 1,300 megawatts of electricity and ease Syria’s chronic power shortages.

Türkiye will also directly supply an additional 1,000 megawatts of electricity to Syria to help cover immediate needs, Bayraktar said during a visit to Damascus. The gas and electricity deal was seen as a signal of Ankara’s long-term strategic commitment to Syria’s stabilisation and recovery.