ISLAMOPHOBIA
1 min read
6 arrested as anti-Muslim protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence sparks clashes
The tensions escalated after the anti-Muslim protesters used pepper spray against the counter-protesters, according to officials.
6 arrested as anti-Muslim protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence sparks clashes
Others were also arrested for disorderly conduct and blocking traffic. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Far-right protestors have staged an anti-Muslim rally outside the New York City mayor's residence, sparking clashes and leading to the arrest of six people.

About 20 demonstrators linked to far-right activist Jake Lang gathered on Saturday near Gracie Mansion for an anti-Muslim protest while 120 counter-protesters assembled nearby.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters that tensions escalated when an anti-Muslim protester used pepper spray on the counter-protest.

Others were also arrested for disorderly conduct and blocking traffic, while two from the counter-protest were arrested.

Mamdani's spokesman, Joe Calvello, said the mayor and his wife are safe and condemned the protest, calling Lang a "vile White supremacist."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US Senate candidate tries to burn Quran copy at anti-Islam march in Michigan

'White supremacist'

Lang was arrested previously for participating in the infamous January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

He also organised other hateful and anti-Muslim protests before, including one in Michigan last November, where he attempted to burn a copy of the Quran.

Lang also echoed the great replacement conspiracy theory before, a debunked fringe belief that white people are being replaced in Western societies by non-whites.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Qatar warns Gulf energy exports may halt if war continues
Türkiye denies asking Britain's MI6 to boost protection for Syria's al Sharaa
Trump demands Iran's 'unconditional surrender', calls for 'acceptable' leader to end war
Leading satellite firm holds Gulf states images for 96 hours
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
UN declares 'major humanitarian emergency' over spreading Middle East conflict
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress