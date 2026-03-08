Far-right protestors have staged an anti-Muslim rally outside the New York City mayor's residence, sparking clashes and leading to the arrest of six people.

About 20 demonstrators linked to far-right activist Jake Lang gathered on Saturday near Gracie Mansion for an anti-Muslim protest while 120 counter-protesters assembled nearby.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters that tensions escalated when an anti-Muslim protester used pepper spray on the counter-protest.

Others were also arrested for disorderly conduct and blocking traffic, while two from the counter-protest were arrested.

Mamdani's spokesman, Joe Calvello, said the mayor and his wife are safe and condemned the protest, calling Lang a "vile White supremacist."