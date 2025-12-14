Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.
In a written statement on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the Australian people, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
“Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement said, underlining Ankara’s commitment to international cooperation in combating terrorism.
The ministry stressed that Türkiye stands in solidarity with Australia and reiterated its commitment to cooperation in the fight against the ‘global threat’.
At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach on Sunday, in one of the deadliest gun attacks in the country in recent years.