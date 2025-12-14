Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, Australia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In a written statement on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the Australian people, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement said, underlining Ankara’s commitment to international cooperation in combating terrorism.