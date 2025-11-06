A US federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to release full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) payments to states by Friday, after weeks of uncertainty over food aid distribution during the ongoing government shutdown.

SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, provides monthly assistance to more than 40 million low-income Americans to buy groceries.

The ruling, issued by US District Judge John McConnell on Thursday, came in response to a lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward, a progressive legal advocacy group that accused the administration of unlawfully delaying benefits.

Democracy Forward sued the Department of Agriculture last month after the agency announced that November SNAP payments would not be distributed as long as the government remained closed.

The group argued that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

Facing legal pressure, the Trump administration said it would provide partial payments by using $4.65 billion in contingency funds, covering about 65 percent of regular benefits.

It declined, however, to draw on additional reserves intended for child nutrition programmes. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said those partial payments could take several weeks to reach states.

“A state problem”