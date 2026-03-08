Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday marked International Women’s Day, paying tribute to women and particularly those affected by conflicts in regions including Gaza, Syria, Yemen and Sudan.
In a message posted on X, Erdogan congratulated women worldwide and acknowledged their role in society and family life.
“I congratulate all the women, my esteemed wife and beloved daughters included, who, as mothers, spouses, sisters, comrades and children, bring meaning and value to our lives on this March 8 International Women’s Day,” he said.
Erdogan also referred to women affected by war in what he described as the “different corners of our spiritual and cultural geography.”
“From Gaza to Syria, from Yemen to Sudan, I extend my greetings on March 8, International Women’s Day, to the grieving mothers and grieving wives in the many corners of our spiritual and cultural geography. I salute them all with deep respect,” the Turkish president wrote in his message.