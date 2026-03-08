WORLD
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
In a message posted on X, the Turkish President congratulated women worldwide mentioning those affected by war from Gaza to Sudan.
Turkish President Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attends the “International Women’s Day” iftar program in Istanbul, Türkiye on March 7, 2026. / Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday marked International Women’s Day, paying tribute to women and particularly those affected by conflicts in regions including Gaza, Syria, Yemen and Sudan.

In a message posted on X, Erdogan congratulated women worldwide and acknowledged their role in society and family life.

“I congratulate all the women, my esteemed wife and beloved daughters included, who, as mothers, spouses, sisters, comrades and children, bring meaning and value to our lives on this March 8 International Women’s Day,” he said.

Erdogan also referred to women affected by war in what he described as the “different corners of our spiritual and cultural geography.”

“From Gaza to Syria, from Yemen to Sudan, I extend my greetings on March 8, International Women’s Day, to the grieving mothers and grieving wives in the many corners of our spiritual and cultural geography. I salute them all with deep respect,” the Turkish president wrote in his message.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
