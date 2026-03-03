WORLD
Pakistan says 67 Afghan security personnel killed as border clashes enter fifth day
There was no immediate comment from Kabul on the Pakistani figures.
An Afghan man stands in front of a wall damaged by air strikes amid the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

Afghanistan's ground forces attacked Pakistan's military positions at 16 locations along the southwestern border early on Tuesday and fired on multiple points in the northwest, triggering intense clashes in which 67 Afghan security force members and one Pakistani soldier were killed, as fighting between the two neighbours entered its fifth consecutive day, officials said.

Pakistan “successfully repelled these multiple attacks" along the Afghan border, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

Afghan forces carried out ground assaults in 16 locations in the southwestern districts of Qilla Saifullah, Nushki and Chaman in Balochistan province, Tarar said on X. In retaliatory attacks, Pakistan killed 27 members of Afghan forces, he said.

Tarar said that Afghan forces also launched attacks at 25 locations in the border regions of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Pakistani troops killed 40 Afghan security force members.

There was no immediate comment from Kabul on the Pakistani figures.

However, Pakistan and Afghanistan have both repeatedly claimed to inflict heavy losses on the other side since Thursday, when Afghanistan launched attacks in retaliation for Pakistani air strikes the previous Sunday. Since then, Pakistan has carried out operations along the border, with Tarar on Monday saying that 435 Afghan security force members were killed and that 31 positions have been captured in the fighting.

In recent days, Kabul has also claimed that its forces inflicted significant losses on Pakistan’s military.

The latest announcement about the killing of Afghan forces came a day after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari defended the ongoing strikes in Afghanistan, saying Islamabad had tried all forms of diplomacy before targeting alleged terrorists operating from Afghan territory. He asked Kabul to disarm groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan has described its operations as an “open war” with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in violence in recent months, which it attributes to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which operates inside Pakistan and from Afghan territory. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban government of providing safe havens for the TTP, which Kabul denies.

SOURCE:AP
