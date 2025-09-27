AMERICAS
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
Foreign minister accuses Washington of fabricating lies to justify deployment of warships in Caribbean.
Venezuela tells the UN it faces a US "threat," accusing Washington of fabricating lies to justify warship deployments in the Caribbean / AP
September 27, 2025

Venezuela has called for solidarity at the United Nations against what it described as a "threat" from the United States, which has carried out deadly strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean.

"As they can't accuse Venezuela of having weapons of mass destruction or nuclear weapons, they're making up vulgar and perverse lies that no one believes, neither in the United States nor around the world, to justify an atrocious, extravagant and immoral multi-billion-dollar military threat," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told the UN General Assembly.

"We would like to thank the governments and peoples of the world, including the United States, for denouncing this attempt to wage war," he added.

US President Donald Trump has deployed eight warships and a nuclear-powered submarine to the southern Caribbean as part of what Washington says is an “anti-drug trafficking mission”.

US forces have destroyed at least three alleged drug boats in recent weeks, killing more than a dozen people.

UN experts condemned the operations, describing them as "extrajudicial executions."

The United States has also rejected an appeal for dialogue from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro and his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez, were once regular attendees at the UN General Assembly’s leaders’ week.

Maduro did not attend this year.

Instead, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described him as a "fugitive from justice" over a US indictment on drug-trafficking allegations.

The charges form part of Washington’s wider pressure campaign on Caracas, which has also included sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Venezuelan officials argue that the US military buildup threatens regional stability and risks provoking wider conflict.

Caracas has repeatedly accused Washington of fabricating narratives to justify intervention.

At the UN, Gil Pinto said Venezuela would resist "imperialist aggression" and appealed for international support to defend its sovereignty.

"Venezuela will not yield to pressure or threats," he said.

"We remain firm in defending our sovereignty and our right to live in peace, free from foreign interference."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
