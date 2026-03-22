Israeli forces have arrested at least seven more Palestinians and assaulted an elderly man during military raids in the occupied West Bank, a media office said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said four Palestinians were taken into custody after Israeli forces raided and searched their homes in the town of Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Two young boys were also arrested, and an elderly man was assaulted by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, it added.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces also detained a young man after raiding and searching his family's home in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of occupied Ramallah in the central West Bank.

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