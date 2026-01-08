INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
UN chief laments US move to withdraw from international organisations
Contributions to the UN budget is a "legal obligation" under the UN Charter, the spokesperson emphasises, affirming all UN entities will continue implementing mandates.
UN chief laments US move to withdraw from international organisations
80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City (FILE) / Reuters
January 8, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lamented the latest decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from 31 entities linked to the organisation.

"The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from several United Nations entities," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN reaction came after the White House late on Wednesday announced US President Donald Trump's signing of a "Presidential Memorandum" directing government agencies to withdraw from 66 international organisations that the administration argued are no longer serving American interests.

"As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States," Dujarric said.

RECOMMENDED

Noting that "all United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by Member States," the statement highlighted that the UN "has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us."

"We will continue to carry out our mandates with determination," it added.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signs memorandum withdrawing US from dozens of international, UN organisations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks