UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lamented the latest decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from 31 entities linked to the organisation.

"The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from several United Nations entities," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

The UN reaction came after the White House late on Wednesday announced US President Donald Trump's signing of a "Presidential Memorandum" directing government agencies to withdraw from 66 international organisations that the administration argued are no longer serving American interests.

"As we have consistently underscored, assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States," Dujarric said.