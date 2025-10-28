Global outrage and online solidarity are building around Al Fasher city, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan, amid reports of atrocities by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Slogans such as “Al Fasher drenched in blood” and “Save Al Fasher” have dominated media coverage and social media platforms across the Arab world, as public figures and rights groups joined mounting calls demanding an end to the RSF-led siege on the city.

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan confirmed on Monday that army forces had withdrawn from the city to prevent further “systematic destruction and killing” of civilians by the RSF.

The city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations for all five Darfur states, has already been under siege by the rebel group since May 2024.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry strongly denounced “the horrific terrorist crimes committed by the RSF militia” in Al Fasher.

“The militia has carried out, and continues to carry out, acts of ethnically motivated killing and systematic terror against unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, in shocking scenes proudly and shamelessly documented by the perpetrators themselves, revealing their criminal nature that thrives on bloodshed and terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement.

It blamed the international community’s silence and inaction towards the RSF atrocities for the escalating crisis, despite repeated appeals by the Sudanese government.

“The politicisation of the Sudanese crisis and the bias of certain states in pursuit of their narrow political and economic interests – rather than adopting a moral and humanitarian stance – has directly contributed to the massacre in Al Fasher,” the ministry added.

EU concerned

The European Union also voiced grave concern over the surge in violence in the Darfur region, urging all parties to ensure humanitarian access and accountability for violations.

"The EU is incredibly concerned about the uptick in violence in Darfur," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said at a midday press briefing in Brussels.

Belgium condemns RSF assault

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot condemned the ongoing assault by the RSF in Al Fasher, Sudan, calling the situation "appalling."

"Civilians are paying an unbearable price. These atrocities must stop now," he wrote on US social media platform X. He urged respect for international humanitarian law and called on all parties to protect civilians and allow immediate humanitarian access.

Germany calls for an immediate end of killing

Germany on Tuesday urged an immediate end to "killings, rape, and torture" in Sudan after RSF took control of the western Sudanese city of Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur region.

“As RSF fighters control large parts of Al Fasher, Sudan, we urge those responsible to stop all violence against civilians trapped in the city. Killings, rape & torture must end now,” the German Foreign Ministry said on US social media company X.