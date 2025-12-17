Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Wednesday, storming residential areas and carrying out multiple arrests in what witnesses described as a sweeping security operation.

Local sources said that undercover Israeli units, backed by military reinforcements, entered Jenin’s eastern neighborhood at dawn, seizing a civilian home and converting it into a temporary military outpost.

Several residents were detained and subjected to on-site interrogations, witnesses said.

Schools suspended

In response to the raid, the Palestinian Education Ministry announced the suspension of schools in Jenin, citing concerns for student safety amid the unfolding military operation.