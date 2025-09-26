Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his visit to New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly and subsequent meetings in Washington with US President Donald Trump, describing the trip as “constructive, productive, and historic” for Türkiye’s diplomacy.
Erdogan emphasised that this year’s UNGA was marked above all by the situation in Gaza. “The genocide in Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause left its mark on this year’s General Assembly,” he said, pointing out that the United Kingdom, France, and ten other Western countries had announced their recognition of Palestine.
“These recognition decisions, especially from two UN Security Council members, are historic. With these steps, the number of countries recognising Palestine has surpassed 150. Support for the two-state solution is increasing both in quality and quantity, but the international community must act decisively to turn this into reality,” Erdogan stated.
He argued that Israel’s “reckless steps and occupation policies” aim to stifle such efforts, adding that he personally raised the issue of Gaza during his UNGA address, at a joint meeting with Trump, and in a high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. “We will continue our efforts in this direction,” he said.
The Turkish president also underlined Türkiye’s positions on Cyprus issue, Syria, and the Russia-Ukraine war, and highlighted Ankara’s humanitarian and mediation initiatives, including the Black Sea Grain Deal and prisoner exchanges.
Bilateral trade target of $100B
Turning to his bilateral agenda, Erdogan reported that his meeting with Trump covered trade, defence cooperation, and regional security. The two leaders reaffirmed their target of $100 billion in bilateral trade, with Erdogan noting that customs duties and other trade-facilitating measures were discussed.
Defence cooperation, he added, was addressed “with a constructive perspective.” A major focus of the talks was Gaza, with Erdogan stressing that both sides shared a vision of stopping the bloodshed and moving toward lasting peace.
“We were received very warmly at the White House. The atmosphere was sincere and productive,” Erdogan told journalists. “President Trump is a politician who speaks openly, and our dialogue reflects this. This visit cannot be tarnished by slander. It will have a positive impact on Turkish-American relations.”
On Gaza, Erdogan said he directly conveyed the humanitarian catastrophe to Trump. “We discussed how to move first toward a ceasefire, then lasting peace. There was a convergence of views.”
“The two-state solution remains the only viable formula for sustainable peace in the region. The killings of children, women, and innocent civilians cannot be justified under any pretext of security,” he added, vowing that Türkiye would keep the issue on the international agenda “until a just and lasting peace is achieved.”
Erdogan further commented on the images of suffering he had shown during his UNGA speech, including malnourished children in Gaza. “Those photos spoke where words fail,” he said, adding that Israel was becoming increasingly isolated. “The recognition of Palestine by more and more countries shows that conscience has not fallen silent.”
Syria’s territorial integrity
On regional issues, Erdogan stressed support for Syria’s territorial integrity and expressed concern over Israeli strikes across the Middle East, including in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. He confirmed his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in New York, underlining Türkiye’s willingness to cooperate in Syria’s reconstruction and its insistence that “terrorist groups have no place in Syria’s future.”
He also touched upon Türkiye’s improved ties with Egypt, highlighting the joint naval exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean after 13 years. He noted that cooperation with both Egypt and Libya is expanding, stressing Türkiye’s determination to protect its rights while seeking “win-win” arrangements in Mediterranean resources.
On Cyprus issue, Erdogan reiterated that “the federation model is over” and that the only realistic solution is the recognition of two sovereign states. He insisted that the upcoming elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus would not alter Ankara’s stance.
Finally, Erdogan stressed the importance of national unity in the face of external challenges, recalling his earlier emphasis on strengthening the “domestic front.” He pointed to Türkiye’s determination to build a “terror-free” future while continuing its advancements in defence, technology, and the economy.
“Türkiye’s foreign policy is peace-oriented. We know that a just peace has no losers. Until the bloodshed stops, Türkiye will continue its struggle,” Erdogan concluded.