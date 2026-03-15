Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine have killed six people and wounded dozens, the authorities said.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kiev regional military administration, said on Saturday that five people had died and four wounded people were in critical condition in attacks that "targeted ordinary settlements in the region: residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses, and critical infrastructure".

He said he had "information about 30 damaged sites".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said rescue and clearing-up operations were underway "in the Kiev, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions".

"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses," he said.