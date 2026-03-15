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Russian strikes across Ukraine leave six killed, dozens wounded
Zelenskyy says rescue operations are underway "in the Kiev, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions".
Russian strikes across Ukraine leave six killed, dozens wounded
Peace talks spearheaded by the United States, aiming to halt more than four years of fighting, have been derailed by the US-Israeli war on Iran. / AP
March 15, 2026

Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine have killed six people and wounded dozens, the authorities said.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kiev regional military administration, said on Saturday that five people had died and four wounded people were in critical condition in attacks that "targeted ordinary settlements in the region: residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses, and critical infrastructure".

He said he had "information about 30 damaged sites".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said rescue and clearing-up operations were underway "in the Kiev, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions".

"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses," he said.

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The air force said Russia had launched 430 drones and 68 missiles, adding that air defence had intercepted 402 and 68 of them respectively.

A Russian strike later in the afternoon on a residential area in the Zaporizhzhia suburbs killed one and wounded 18, including two children, the local administration said.

Peace talks derailed

Peace talks spearheaded by the United States, aiming to halt more than four years of fighting, have been derailed by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Zelenskyy on Friday also expressed concern that the temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian oil due to Middle East disruptions would bring Moscow new revenue to finance its war effort.

SOURCE:Reuters
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