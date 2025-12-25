Two people were killed on Thursday after an Israeli drone struck a minibus in eastern Lebanon, local media reported, in what was described as a fresh violation of a ceasefire in place since last year.
State-affiliated National News Agency (NNA) said the strike hit the vehicle on the Hosh al Sayyed Ali road in the Hermel district.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the attack targeted what he described as a “terrorist operative” in the al Nasiriyah area of eastern Lebanon.
The incident came just hours after a passerby was wounded when an Israeli drone hit a car in the town of Jannata, in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, late on Wednesday.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024 following more than a year of cross-border hostilities which left more than 4,000 people dead and 17,000 injured. The conflict was linked to Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023,
Despite the truce, Israel has carried out nearly 700 air strikes across Lebanese territory since November 27, killing at least 340 people and wounding over 940 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.
Ceasefire
Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israeli forces agreed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January.
However, the army has only partially pulled back, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.
Lebanese officials say continued Israeli strikes risk undermining the fragile peace process, even as the government has announced plans to disarm Hezbollah.
Israel has accused the Lebanese army of ties to Hezbollah, most recently following an attack that killed a Lebanese soldier near the southern city of Sidon.
The Lebanese defence ministry rejected the allegation, saying claims that army personnel are linked to political or armed groups are false.
Defence Minister Michel Menassa described the reports as a “malicious attack” on the institution.
A Hezbollah official also denied to Reuters any connection between the group and members of the Lebanese army.
Attacks on UN forces
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said earlier that Israeli strikes on Lebanon constitute “clear violations” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.
UNIFIL also reported lethal attacks on its peacekeepers.
“Attacks on peacekeepers are unacceptable and represent serious violations of Resolution 1701,” UNIFIL said, urging all parties to uphold their commitments to protect the progress achieved so far.
The UN force said it continues to monitor the situation in southern Lebanon and to support both sides in implementing the agreement.