Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists
Syria’s Defence Ministry says army units entered centres of Latakia and Tartus to restore security after armed groups targeted civilians and security forces during protests.
Some protesters in Latakia and Jableh attacked security personnel and their vehicles despite heightened security. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

Syrian army forces entered the centres of the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus on Sunday after attacks on civilians and security troops by armed groups linked to the former regime of Bashar al Assad, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry’s media and communications department said army units, backed by armoured vehicles, moved into the city centres following an escalation in attacks by “outlaw groups” against residents and security personnel, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The army’s mission is “to maintain security and restore stability in coordination with internal security forces,” the agency added.

Earlier Sunday, three people were killed and 60 others wounded in attacks by remnants of the fallen regime against security forces and civilians during protests in Latakia, SANA reported.

Demonstrations were also reported in Tartus, as well as in the central provinces of Hama and Homs, according to an Anadolu correspondent. The protests followed a call by Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council in Syria and abroad.

During the demonstrations, which were held under security measures, protesters chanted slogans calling for “federalism” and voiced opposition to the government in Damascus.

Some protesters in Latakia and Jableh attacked security personnel and their vehicles despite heightened security, the source said.

Ghazal, who is known for close ties to the defunct Baathist regime, issued his call for protests after a deadly mosque attack in a predominantly Alawite neighbourhood of Homs on Friday that killed eight people.

In statements following the attack, he urged supporters to demand “political federalism and international protection.”

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Assad, Syria’s ruler for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new administration headed by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
By Baba Umar