Syrian army forces entered the centres of the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus on Sunday after attacks on civilians and security troops by armed groups linked to the former regime of Bashar al Assad, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry’s media and communications department said army units, backed by armoured vehicles, moved into the city centres following an escalation in attacks by “outlaw groups” against residents and security personnel, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The army’s mission is “to maintain security and restore stability in coordination with internal security forces,” the agency added.

Earlier Sunday, three people were killed and 60 others wounded in attacks by remnants of the fallen regime against security forces and civilians during protests in Latakia, SANA reported.

Demonstrations were also reported in Tartus, as well as in the central provinces of Hama and Homs, according to an Anadolu correspondent. The protests followed a call by Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Alawite Supreme Council in Syria and abroad.

During the demonstrations, which were held under security measures, protesters chanted slogans calling for “federalism” and voiced opposition to the government in Damascus.