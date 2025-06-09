A Gaza-bound aid ship carrying humanitarian supplies was reportedly sprayed with a mysterious white chemical by Israeli drones before being stormed by commandos in international waters, with activists describing burning eyes and obstructed vision.

The incident aboard the Madleen has drawn sharp condemnation from rights groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which accused Israel of deploying “chemical weapons” against peaceful activists in what it called an act of "international piracy and state terrorism."

The Gaza-bound aid ship—part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC)—was sailing toward Gaza when it was suddenly surrounded by Israeli drones and then by their forces in international waters on Sunday.

The Madleen, an 18-metre vessel, set sail for Gaza on June 1 from the Port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Sicily, as part of the latest mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza.

A total of 12 people from different countries, including Baptiste Andre, Greta Thunberg, Mark Van Rennes, Pascal Maurieras, Reva Viard, Rima Hassan, Sergio Toribio, Suayb Ordu, Thiago Avila, Yanis Mhamdi and Yasemin Acar, were on board.

According to the organisers, the ship was carrying urgently needed supplies for the civilians of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, nappies, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children’s prosthetics.

As Israeli forces approached, activists said the vessel was sprayed with a white substance that caused confusion and restricted visibility. Within minutes, their communications were jammed, and disturbing noises blared over the radio.

A white substance was dropped by two drones hovering above the Madleen before communication with the ship was cut off, the cofounder of the International Solidarity Movement Huwaida Arraf told Al Jazeera.