EUROPE
2 min read
Armenia says CSTO withdrawal not on agenda for now, opts for limited engagement
Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan says Yerevan will avoid active participation in the bloc’s activities while supporting agreed-upon decisions, citing a balancing foreign policy.
Armenia says CSTO withdrawal not on agenda for now, opts for limited engagement
Russian President Putin attends CSTO summit in Yerevan, Armenia, November 23, 2022. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Armenia is not considering leaving the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said, stressing that Yerevan's approach remains to avoid participation in the bloc's activities while not blocking its decisions.

Speaking to reporters, Safaryan said on Wednesday that Armenia's stance "has already been declared," noting that while the country does not currently take part in CSTO work, it does not oppose the adoption of documents agreed upon by other members.

“Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on interests, according to the situation that is created. Armenia’s balancing policy has been announced, and Armenia makes decisions within that framework,” he said, as quoted by the state-run Armenpress news agency.

Asked why Armenia continues to remain in the CSTO despite its non-participation, Safaryan responded: “That’s the policy at this stage. If there are additional positions or steps, we will inform you about it.”

RECOMMENDED

He also said that the Foreign Ministry has not been tasked with preparing a withdrawal, adding, “Such a task has not been put before us yet. If such developments occur, everyone will know.”

Armenia earlier announced that it would not attend the CSTO summit scheduled in Kyrgyzstan on November 27, though Yerevan said it is not opposed to the approval of the documents expected at the meeting.

RelatedTRT World - A nation at the crossroads: Pashinyan’s ‘Real Armenia’ and what it means for the Caucasus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests